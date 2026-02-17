Sebastian Jurado News: Allows two in loss

Jurado made two saves and conceded two goals during Saturday 2-1 loss against Necaxa.

Jurado faced two goals he could not prevent, extending a rough stretch that has now seen him concede 10 times across his last four starts. The light shot‑stopping workload offered little chance to stabilize his floor, leaving him exposed behind a back line that continues to leak chances. He profiles as a whistle‑driven option with variance and a low ceiling.