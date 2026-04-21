Sebastian Jurado News: Beaten three times in loss

Jurado made three saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 loss against Leon.

There wasn't much Jurado could have done to stop any of the three goals he conceded in this defeat against a red-hot Leon side. Jurado won't have it easier in midweek with a trip to Pumas UNAM before ending the season at home against the league's top scorer, Joao Pedro, and San Luis. It certainly looks like a complicated schedule for Bravos' defensive line and Jurado's fantasy appeal.