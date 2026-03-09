Sebastian Jurado News: Beaten three times in Toluca

Jurado registered two saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-1 loss versus Toluca.

Jurado faced a difficult challenge as expected against the defending champions, conceding multiple goals for the fifth time in nine games played this season. The goalkeeper has yet to earn a clean sheet since November, and his 26 saves rank 12th in the competition. He'll likely stay active in next weekend's meeting with a Monterrey side that has scored 14 goals over 10 matches played so far.