Sebastian Jurado News: Concedes four in defeat
Jurado had four saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-0 defeat versus América.
Jurado struggled against America as he allowed four goals while making four saves. The goalkeeper had gotten off to a strong start to the Clausura, not allowing more than a goal in any of the first four fixtures. Next, he'll aim to bounce back against Monterrey, a team with eight goals in eight games.
