Sebastian Jurado News: Concedes four in defeat

Jurado had a tough time in goal against Toluca as he allowed four goals while making three saves. The goalkeeper was beaten three times in the first 26 minutes as the game got quickly out of hand. It marked the second time this season he's allowed four goals in a match. Next, he'll aim for a better outing as he faces off against Tigres, a team with 14 goals in seven games..