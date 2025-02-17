Sebastian Jurado News: Concedes once in win
Jurado had six saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 2-1 win against Club Tijuana.
Jurado had a strong performance as he made six saves while allowing only one goal in the win. The goal occurred in the opening minutes of the match as he was beaten from short-range after the finish deflected off one of his defenders. Next, he'll face off against Toluca, a team with 13 goals in seven games.
