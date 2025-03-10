Fantasy Soccer
Sebastian Jurado headshot

Sebastian Jurado News: Concedes one goal Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Jurado recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-0 defeat versus Atlético San Luis.

Jurado looked solid between the posts throughout the game, but there was nothing he could've done in the sequence that led to Oscar Macias' goal. Jurado has three clean sheets in 11 Clausura appearances, but it's worth noting he's allowed seven goals over his last four outings, making 12 saves and four clearances over that stretch as well.

Sebastian Jurado
Juárez
