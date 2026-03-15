Sebastian Jurado News: Concedes twice to Monterrey

Jurado made one save and allowed two goals in Friday's 2-2 draw against Monterrey.

Jurado struggled once again as his team was caught off guard in the first minute of play before being beaten by Tecatito Corona's fantastic shot. The goalkeeper has now recorded 26 saves while failing to keep a clean sheet over 10 Clausura 2026 starts. His next chance to produce will come in a difficult matchup versus Tigres, who are averaging 1.5 goals from 4.3 shots on target per game.