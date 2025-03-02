Sebastian Jurado News: Concedes two goals to Pachuca

Jurado made no saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Pachuca.

Jurado failed to stop any of the opposition's attempts as his team let a two-goal lead slip away Saturday. It was quite a disappointing performance for the keeper, who had registered more than two saves in each of his previous five matches. He'll hope to bounce back in next weekend's visit to a San Luis side that scored seven goals over their last five Liga MX games.