Sebastian Jurado News: Eight saves in 1-0 defeat

Jurado had eight saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Tigres UANL.

Jurado made eight saves in the second game of the season, and despite his best efforts, his side conceded in the 67th minute and would eventually lose the game 1-0. He is still awaiting his first clean sheet of the season, having also conceded in the opening game, but did manage to keep five clean sheets in the previous campaign.