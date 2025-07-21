Menu
Sebastian Jurado News: Eight saves in 1-0 defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Jurado had eight saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Tigres UANL.

Jurado made eight saves in the second game of the season, and despite his best efforts, his side conceded in the 67th minute and would eventually lose the game 1-0. He is still awaiting his first clean sheet of the season, having also conceded in the opening game, but did manage to keep five clean sheets in the previous campaign.

Sebastian Jurado
Juárez
