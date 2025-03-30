Fantasy Soccer
Sebastian Jurado headshot

Sebastian Jurado News: Keeps clean sheet versus Puebla

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Jurado had six saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Puebla.

Jurado was quite busy in this game, with the six saves tying his second-highest tally of the Clausura campaign after 13 matches. He also kept his goal unbeaten for the fourth time over that period and first in four appearances since Feb. 26. His next fixture will be a visit to Atlas, who are averaging 1.5 goals scored per contest this year.

Juárez
