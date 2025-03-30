Sebastian Jurado News: Keeps clean sheet versus Puebla

Jurado had six saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Puebla.

Jurado was quite busy in this game, with the six saves tying his second-highest tally of the Clausura campaign after 13 matches. He also kept his goal unbeaten for the fourth time over that period and first in four appearances since Feb. 26. His next fixture will be a visit to Atlas, who are averaging 1.5 goals scored per contest this year.