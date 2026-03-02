Sebastian Jurado News: Makes one save versus Atlas

Jurado registered one save and allowed one goal in Friday's 3-1 victory versus Atlas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 24th minute.

Jurado failed to produce Friday as he faced only a few shots and one of them was a spot kick he couldn't stop. The keeper is in weak form with less than four saves in each of his last four games and no clean sheets over that span. Up next is a midweek fixture against America followed by another difficult visit to Toluca.