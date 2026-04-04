Sebastian Jurado News: Makes six saves against Puebla

Jurado recorded six saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Puebla.

Jurado achieved a Clausura season-high tally of six saves during a great performance, marred only by a rebound he conceded that led to the opposition's lone goal. The standout shot-stopper now has 35 saves but has allowed at least one goal in each of his 12 appearances. He'll now turn his attention to Tuesday's pending matchup against an 18th-ranked Queretaro offense.