Sebastian Jurado News: Shines in win Tuesday

Jurado registered six saves and allowed zero goals in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Tigres UANL. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 74th minute.

Jurado was impressive between the posts Tuesday and secured his first clean sheet since late January, and it was a game where Juarez needed him to be at his best to get something out of it. Jurado has been solid for the most part, and while there are two games in which he allowed four goals, he's given up one or fewer in each of his last seven appearances.