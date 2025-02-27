Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sebastian Jurado headshot

Sebastian Jurado News: Shines in win Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Jurado registered six saves and allowed zero goals in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Tigres UANL. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 74th minute.

Jurado was impressive between the posts Tuesday and secured his first clean sheet since late January, and it was a game where Juarez needed him to be at his best to get something out of it. Jurado has been solid for the most part, and while there are two games in which he allowed four goals, he's given up one or fewer in each of his last seven appearances.

Sebastian Jurado
Juárez
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now