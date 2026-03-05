Sebastian Jurado News: Tallies four saves against America

Jurado recorded four saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 2-1 victory against America.

Jurado stopped Raphael Veiga's constant shots but failed to save a well-placed strike by Alejandro Zendejas in the second half of the win. The goalkeeper is now averaging 3.0 saves and 1.8 goals conceded per game, both of which rank him in the bottom half of the league, and he's yet to secure a clean sheet in eight matches played this year. Up next is a challenging visit to Toluca, who scored multiple times in each of their last three games.