Sebastian Jurado News: Tallies four saves versus Tijuana

Jurado made four saves and allowed two goals in Friday's 2-1 defeat versus Tijuana.

Jurado stopped various close-range attempts but conceded once in each half as his team was left at a disadvantage following an early red card. The keeper is now averaging 2.9 saves and 1.7 goals allowed per game, although his team's defensive weakness has denied him a clean sheet over the first 14 contests of the year. He'll look to remain busy next weekend in a tricky visit to Leon, who have scored five goals across their last three matchups.