Sebastian Jurado headshot

Sebastian Jurado News: Tallies two saves against Gallos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Jurado recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Queretaro.

Jurado denied a couple of close-range chances, though that wasn't enough to avoid defeat as part of a team that played with 10 men since the 32nd minute due to a red card to Moises Mosquera. The goalkeeper has stopped 14 shots while conceding five times and earning two clean sheets over his last five games played. He'll likely retain the starting spot for the upcoming Play-In clash against Pumas' 11th-ranked offense.

Sebastian Jurado
Juárez
