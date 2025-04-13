Fantasy Soccer
Sebastian Jurado headshot

Sebastian Jurado News: Unbeaten in draw with Pumas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Jurado made no saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Pumas.

Jurado wasn't tested as the two teams neutralized each other in this game. It was the goalkeeper's fifth clean sheet in 15 matches played, a record that is second only to Luis Angel Malagon's six in the current competition. Bravos will likely face a greater threat midweek against Necaxa, who have scored multiple goals in 10 consecutive contests.

