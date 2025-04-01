Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sebastian Lletget headshot

Sebastian Lletget News: First assist of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Lletget assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Sporting Kansas City.

Lletget recorded his first assist of the season to help get the win for Dallas on Saturday. He continues to be an essential part of the starting XI for Dallas, starting all six matches while collecting nine clearances, five interceptions and eight tackles.

Sebastian Lletget
FC Dallas
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now