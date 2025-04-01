Sebastian Lletget News: First assist of season
Lletget assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Sporting Kansas City.
Lletget recorded his first assist of the season to help get the win for Dallas on Saturday. He continues to be an essential part of the starting XI for Dallas, starting all six matches while collecting nine clearances, five interceptions and eight tackles.
