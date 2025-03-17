Sebastian Lletget News: Quiet day in loss

Lletget recorded one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 53rd minute.

Lletget created a single chance but failed to get on the ball much during a crushing loss to Vancouver. The scoreline was close but Lletget and Dallas failed to ever get going in the match, as the Whitecaps smothered them. Lletget will hope to make something happen in some more manageable matches with more time on the ball.