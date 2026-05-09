Sebastian Nanasi Injury: Ill to face Angers

Nanasi is out for Sunday's match against Angers due to an illness, according to manager Gary O'Neil, per Jonathan Helbling of Alsa Sports. "Sebastian is sick."

Nanasi is not going to make the call Sunday after he contracted an illness, enough to keep him out. This is a rough absence for the midfielder, as he started in their past five, scoring a goal during that span. That said, Martial Godo is a possible replacement in the attack.