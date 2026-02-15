Sebastian Nanasi News: Brillant impact off bench

Nanasi scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Marseille.

Nanasi came off the bench in the second half and completely shifted the game, burying Strasbourg's first goal in the 73rd minute to cut it to 2-1. He finished clinically from the left side after Martial Godo's long throw sparked chaos in the box and the loose ball broke perfectly into his stride. That strike flipped the momentum, put Marseille on their heels for the first time after the break, and ultimately carried major weight as the Alsacians walked away from the Velodrome with a hard-earned point. Nanasi may have lost his starting spot with Racing this season, but this was a clear reminder that he can still deliver in big moments when his number is called.