Sebastian Nanasi News: Option again

Nanasi (illness) is an option for play again, according to manager Gary O'Neil, per ICI Alsace.

Nanasi has been ill the past week but is in for a return come Wednesday, set to face Brest. This is a major return to close the season, as he is a starter when fit as of late, recording four goals and one assist. That said, he will hope to reclaim a starting role in the attacking midfield.