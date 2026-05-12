Sebastian Nanasi headshot

Sebastian Nanasi News: Option again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Nanasi (illness) is an option for play again, according to manager Gary O'Neil, per ICI Alsace.

Nanasi has been ill the past week but is in for a return come Wednesday, set to face Brest. This is a major return to close the season, as he is a starter when fit as of late, recording four goals and one assist. That said, he will hope to reclaim a starting role in the attacking midfield.

Sebastian Nanasi
Strasbourg
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