Sebastian Nanasi headshot

Sebastian Nanasi News: Records assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Nanasi assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-0 win over Reims.

The assist marks Nanasi's first since Nov. 30. He is not expected to match his goal-contributing from pre-October, which saw three goals and two assists across five consecutive starts. Since then, Nanasi has logged two more goals and assists in league action.

Sebastian Nanasi
Strasbourg
More Stats & News
