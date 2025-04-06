Sebastian Nanasi News: Records assist
Nanasi assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-0 win over Reims.
The assist marks Nanasi's first since Nov. 30. He is not expected to match his goal-contributing from pre-October, which saw three goals and two assists across five consecutive starts. Since then, Nanasi has logged two more goals and assists in league action.
