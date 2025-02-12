Sebastian Nanasi News: Scores against Montpellier
Nanasi scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Montpellier.
Nanasi scored in the 69th minute to seal Strasbourg's win with his fifth goal in the campaign. He led his side with a season-high six chances created during the match. The midfielder also matched his best mark with six crosses, the second-most for them.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now