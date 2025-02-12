Fantasy Soccer
Sebastian Nanasi News: Scores against Montpellier

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Nanasi scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Montpellier.

Nanasi scored in the 69th minute to seal Strasbourg's win with his fifth goal in the campaign. He led his side with a season-high six chances created during the match. The midfielder also matched his best mark with six crosses, the second-most for them.

Sebastian Nanasi
Strasbourg
