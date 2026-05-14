Sebastian Nanasi News: Scores, assists in win

Nanasi scored a goal off his lone shot, made an assist and created four chances during Wednesday's 2-1 win over Brest.

Nanasi had a man-of-the-match performance here as he assisted Valentin Barco for the opener in the 9th minute and in the 20th headed home a cross from the right to make it 2-1 for Strasbourg. The playmaker started to have more chances during the final stretch of the campaign, having started in six of the last seven games and the two goals scored over the last three definitely help his case for a bigger role next season.