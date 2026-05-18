Sebastian Nanasi News: Scores brace in finale
Nanasi scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) and one corner in Sunday's 5-4 win over Monaco.
Nanasi scored a pair of second half goals to secure a shocking comeback versus Monaco, his second consecutive match with multiple goal contributions. He finished the campaign with nine goal contributions (seven goals and two assists) across 19 appearances (11 starts), four of which came during the final two matches of the season.
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