Sebastian Nanasi News: Scores once in win
Nanasi scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 3-2 win over Lorient.
Nanasi sparked the comeback with the opening goal, ending a scoring drought that stretched back to early February for his fourth league goal of the season. It was his fourth straight league start, a run in which he has accumulated four shots and two chances created.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now