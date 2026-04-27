Sebastian Nanasi headshot

Sebastian Nanasi News: Scores once in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Nanasi scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 3-2 win over Lorient.

Nanasi sparked the comeback with the opening goal, ending a scoring drought that stretched back to early February for his fourth league goal of the season. It was his fourth straight league start, a run in which he has accumulated four shots and two chances created.

Sebastian Nanasi
Strasbourg
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