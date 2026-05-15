Sebastian Otoa Injury: Feeling better ahead of Milan clash

Otoa "was a late scratch last week because of back spasms, but he has shaken them off quickly," coach Daniele De Rossi stated.

Otoa logged multiple full training sessions in the lead-up to Sunday's tilt and could get the nod over one of the regulars, Leo Ostigard, Alessandro Marcandalli and Johan Vasquez, if the gaffer decides to rotate, as Genoa have nothing more on the line. He has posted three tackles (two won), two interceptions and six clearances in his last four displays (one start), with no clean sheets.