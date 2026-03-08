Sebastian Otoa Injury: Good to go for Roma match
Otoa (ankle) has been called up for Sunday's game versus Roma.
Otoa will be back after missing two matches because of an ankle problem and will resume providing depth in the back. He has played in just two of the last seven tilts he was available for. He has registered at least one clearance in all his eight seasonal displays, amassing 39 and logging eight interceptions and 11 blocks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now