Sebastian Otoa Injury: Picks up ankle injury

Otoa will miss Sunday's fixture versus Torino because of an ankle problem, Genoa announced.

Otoa will be re-evaluated ahead of the ensuing contests, although he was a late call for this one, so the problem might not be too severe. He has been the top defensive deputy lately, but hasn't been needed and has played just once in the last six rounds. Nils Zatterstrom will be bumped up in the hierarchy without Otoa.