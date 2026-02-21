Sebastian Otoa headshot

Sebastian Otoa Injury: Picks up ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Otoa will miss Sunday's fixture versus Torino because of an ankle problem, Genoa announced.

Otoa will be re-evaluated ahead of the ensuing contests, although he was a late call for this one, so the problem might not be too severe. He has been the top defensive deputy lately, but hasn't been needed and has played just once in the last six rounds. Nils Zatterstrom will be bumped up in the hierarchy without Otoa.

Sebastian Otoa
Genoa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now