Sebastian Otoa News: Paltry display versus Milan

Otoa (back) had one interception and one clearance and committed one foul in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Milan.

Otoa drew a rare start in his return from injury, as Leo Ostigard (lower leg) was sidelined, but he didn't fill the stat sheet, and Genoa conceded twice. His minutes in the season finale will likely hinge on his teammate's status. He has tallied one clearance in three consecutive outings, adding three tackles (two won), one interception and one shot on target over that span, with no clean sheets.