Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sebastian Otoa headshot

Sebastian Otoa News: Sent off early against Lazio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Otoa received a straight red card at the 22nd minute of Wednesday's game versus Lazio.

Otoa drew his first start since joining the team in January but didn't last long as he was expelled for denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity by fouling an opponent on the edge of the box. He'll be unavailable against Como on Sunday. Stefano Sabelli or Mattia Bani will enter the XI.

Sebastian Otoa
Genoa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now