Sebastian Otoa News: Sent off early against Lazio
Otoa received a straight red card at the 22nd minute of Wednesday's game versus Lazio.
Otoa drew his first start since joining the team in January but didn't last long as he was expelled for denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity by fouling an opponent on the edge of the box. He'll be unavailable against Como on Sunday. Stefano Sabelli or Mattia Bani will enter the XI.
