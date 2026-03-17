Sebastian Perez Bouquet headshot

Sebastian Perez Bouquet News: Assists in draw vs. Tuzos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Perez Bouquet assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Pachuca.

Perez Bouquet found himself with acres of space in the final third, and his excellent vision allowed him to find Joao Pedro, who scored San Luis' lone goal of the match. Perez Bouquet is creative enough to pose a significant threat in the final third, but since he doesn't score many goals, ultimately, his fantasy upside should remain fairly low.

Sebastian Perez Bouquet
Atlético San Luis
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