Santos finished the previous season as a substitute but made 10 Liga MX appearances (nine starts) between July and September, racking up four shots (one on goal), eight chances created, 26 tackles and 24 clearances over that span. Considering he has operated as a right-back and holding midfielder during his career, his potential role in Mazatlan's formation would be in midfield, which is what the team needs most and where he has performed better in the past. In that case, he'll compete with Jordan Sierra and Jefferson Intriago from the current roster.