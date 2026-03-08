Sebastian Santos Rosales News: Provides assist in win

Santos assisted once to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Friday's 4-2 win against Leon.

Santos returned to action against his former club following a one-game suspension and featured in a wing-back position, from which he assisted a goal in the 38th minute of play. He found his first goal involvement of the year after racking up nine shots (three on goal), 10 chances created and 12 crosses (five accurate) over six matches. He'll likely retain some offensive value if he continues to operate on the right flank throughout the campaign.