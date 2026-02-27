Sebastian Santos Rosales News: Sent off Friday

Santos was shown a red card during Friday's match against Pachuca.

Santos received a second yellow card in the 75th minute, leaving his side with 10 men for the final stretch of the game. After starting five straight contests at right-back, the former Leon man will be forced to serve suspension next weekend versus Atletico San Luis. It's difficult to tell who his replacement in that match will be, with both Ivan Gonzalez and Angel Saavedra lacking experience, and Jose Joaquin Esquivel being a largely unused option lately. Santos will likely return to the initial lineup on March 6 against Leon after serving his ban.