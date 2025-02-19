Fantasy Soccer
Sebastian Santos Rosales headshot

Sebastian Santos Rosales News: Starting midweek

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2025

Santos (ankle) is back in the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup versus America.

Santos was sidelined since late January due to the problem, missing four league games in that period. Previously, the versatile player recorded one shot, 16 tackles, seven clearances and three chances created in 304 minutes of play as a right-back. His addition to the initial squad has pushed Ivan Moreno to the bench for Wednesday's clash.

Sebastian Santos Rosales
Leon
