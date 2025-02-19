Sebastian Santos Rosales News: Starting midweek
Santos (ankle) is back in the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup versus America.
Santos was sidelined since late January due to the problem, missing four league games in that period. Previously, the versatile player recorded one shot, 16 tackles, seven clearances and three chances created in 304 minutes of play as a right-back. His addition to the initial squad has pushed Ivan Moreno to the bench for Wednesday's clash.
