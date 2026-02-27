Sebastian Schonlau Injury: Back on injury list
Schonlau is out with a calf injury, according to the MLS injury report.
Schonlau looked to be an option again after being on the bench for a midweek match, but is now back on the sidelines, with the defender suffering a calf injury. The defender is yet to play for the club since joining, with a return unknown.
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sebastian Schonlau
