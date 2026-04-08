Sebastian Schonlau headshot

Sebastian Schonlau Injury: Dealing with hamstring strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Schonlau is ruled out for the time being with a hamstring strain, according to Asa Rehman of Radio PxP.

Schonlau is dealing with a hamstring strain and not training, leaving his availability for upcoming fixtures uncertain. The German center-back has managed just 25 minutes across the first six MLS games of the season for Vancouver, so his absence is unlikely to shake up the starting XI in any meaningful way, with Tristan Blackmon, Ralph Priso and Mathias Laborda the established options in central defense for the Whitecaps.

Sebastian Schonlau
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
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