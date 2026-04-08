Sebastian Schonlau Injury: Dealing with hamstring strain

Schonlau is ruled out for the time being with a hamstring strain, according to Asa Rehman of Radio PxP.

Schonlau is dealing with a hamstring strain and not training, leaving his availability for upcoming fixtures uncertain. The German center-back has managed just 25 minutes across the first six MLS games of the season for Vancouver, so his absence is unlikely to shake up the starting XI in any meaningful way, with Tristan Blackmon, Ralph Priso and Mathias Laborda the established options in central defense for the Whitecaps.