Sebastian Schonlau headshot

Sebastian Schonlau Injury: Involved in limited training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Schonlau (hamstring) has taken part in light training drills as he continues to recover from his injury, per Har Journalist of Equalizer Soccer.

Schonlau will likely remain out for a few more games following a lengthy absence, having recorded just 25 minutes of play this year. However, the defender may be able to train fully at some point in upcoming weeks if he continues to make steady progress. Meanwhile, Mathias Laborda and Tristan Blackmon are expected to retain center-back spots.

Sebastian Schonlau
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
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