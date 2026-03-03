Sebastian Schonlau headshot

Sebastian Schonlau Injury: Light work Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Schonlau (calf) has taken part in limited training ahead of Saturday's visit to Portland Timbers, Har Journalist of Equalizer Soccer reports.

Schonlau has yet to play a single minute in the 2026 season despite being on the bench in the opening week following his recovery from a serious Achilles issue. The defender may not be ready to start in the short term and will continue to work towards returning in March, eventually challenging Mathias Laborda and Tristan Blackmon for playing time.

Sebastian Schonlau
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
