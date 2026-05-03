Sebastian Schonlau headshot

Sebastian Schonlau Injury: Works in gym

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Schonlau (hamstring) has been working in the gym as he has yet to return to the training grounds, reports Har Journalist of the Daily Hive Vancouver.

Schonlau may miss the next few weeks as he remains working in the gym following him hamstring injury. The last few months has been frustrating for the defender, only appearing once this season as form and injury has hindered his season.

Sebastian Schonlau
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
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