Sebastian Schonlau Injury: Works in gym
Schonlau (hamstring) has been working in the gym as he has yet to return to the training grounds, reports Har Journalist of the Daily Hive Vancouver.
Schonlau may miss the next few weeks as he remains working in the gym following him hamstring injury. The last few months has been frustrating for the defender, only appearing once this season as form and injury has hindered his season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sebastian Schonlau See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sebastian Schonlau See More