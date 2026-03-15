Sebastian Schonlau News: First appearance in 2026
Schonlau generated one shot (zero on goal) in Sunday's 6-0 win versus Minnesota United.
Schonlau made his season debut on Sunday, getting one shot off while playing the final 25 minutes vs Vancouver. He also made his official MLS debut, having spent majority of 2025 with the reserves.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sebastian Schonlau See More