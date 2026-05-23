Sebastian Schonlau headshot

Sebastian Schonlau News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Schonlau (hamstring) is available as a substitute option in Saturday's match versus San Diego.

Schonlau has completed his rehabilitation from an issue that left him out of seven league contests. After struggling for fitness throughout the season, the central defender is expected to require more time to regain form before he can replace either Mathias Laborda or Tristan Blackmon in the starting lineup.

Sebastian Schonlau
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
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