Sebastian Schonlau News: On bench Saturday
Schonlau (hamstring) is available as a substitute option in Saturday's match versus San Diego.
Schonlau has completed his rehabilitation from an issue that left him out of seven league contests. After struggling for fitness throughout the season, the central defender is expected to require more time to regain form before he can replace either Mathias Laborda or Tristan Blackmon in the starting lineup.
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