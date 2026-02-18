Sebastian Schonlau headshot

Sebastian Schonlau News: Unused substitute Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Schonlau (Achilles) remained an unused substitute in Wednesday's 0-0 draw against Cartagines in the Concacaf Champions Cup, confirming he is back available for Vancouver.

Schonlau has yet to log his first minutes with the Whitecaps since arriving from Hamburger in the summer, as an Achilles injury kept him sidelined from the jump. The center-back is now trending toward his Vancouver debut after making the bench in Wednesday's draw against Cartagines in the Concacaf Champions Cup, a clear sign he is fully back in the mix and available for selection.

Sebastian Schonlau
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
