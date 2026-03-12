Sebastian Sebulonsen Injury: Back available Saturday

Sebulonsen (strain) is back available for Saturday's clash against Hamburger after training all week, according to coach Lukas Kwasniok. "Sebulonsen was able to take part in all training sessions this week and will be in the squad. I still have to decide whether he will start."

