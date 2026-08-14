Sebastian Sebulonsen Injury: Diagnosed with torn muscle fiber

Sebulonsen has been diagnosed with a torn muscle fiber in his thigh, and is now expected to miss both the DFB Pokal opener at Wurzburger Kickers on August 24 and the Bundesliga opener against Hoffenheim five days later, with no concrete recovery timeline yet known, according to GEISSBLOG.

Sebulonsen's absence opens the door for 19 year old David Furst to get an earlier than expected chance with the first team, having completed the entirety of preseason with the squad under coach Rene Wagner and reportedly made a good impression, positioning him as the second option at right back behind Alessio Castro-Montes. Koln does not consider the muscle tear severe enough to prompt a move in the transfer market for the position, meaning Furst is set to get the opportunity to establish himself with the first team until Sebulonsen returns.