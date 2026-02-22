Sebastian Sebulonsen Injury: Out with muscle injury

Sebulonsen (undisclosed) is out for the time being due to a muscle injury, according to his club.

Sebulonsen is going to hit the sidelines for a period of time moving forward, with the defender out due to a strain. This is a tough loss for the club, as Jan Thielmann (strain) is also injured, and the club is without its right-back options. That said, the club will have to make some changes, with Rav van den Berg, Joel Schmied and Jahmai Simpson-Pusey as replacements.