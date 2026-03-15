Sebastian Sebulonsen News: Picks ban
Sebulonsen is suspended for one match due to yellow card accumulation.
Subulonsen will have to sit out a game coming up, with the defender earning a suspension through yellow cards. He will miss out on a game, returning to face Frankfurt on April 5 after the ban. He is a starter in the defense, so this is a major loss, with Tom Krauss likely to remain at right-back until he is fit again.
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